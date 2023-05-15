When Chancellor, he blurted out that he diverted money going to northern areas to the south. But our problems are down to Covid and Ukraine apparently, a country never thought of or mentioned before in Parliament.

The Government made too many promises when the money simply isn’t there.

And I have still heard nothing of the £350 million a week supposed to be going to the NHS, instead of to the EU.

A reader questions claims about tax breaks for the wealthy.

J Harding

Derbyshire

