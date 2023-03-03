The deputy leader of the party was recorded describing the Tories as, among many other things, ‘a bunch of scum’ (YouTube: Sept 26, 2021).

Ms A Girolami’s letter derided the ‘obscene and unworkable’ plan of processing migrants in Rwanda. Unworkable? Probably. But obscene?

Leaving aside that EU nations keep hundreds of thousands of refugees in dire conditions in Libya and Turkey, couldn’t hotel life in sunny Kigali be better than Skegness?

A reply to a previous letter about migrants.

Perhaps the Arsenal-supporting Keir Starmer agrees. When his club’s home games are shown on TV, pitchside adverts and players’ shirts urge us to ‘Visit Rwanda’. If it’s really such a hellhole, shouldn’t Starmer protest and urge Arsenal to return Rwanda’s £30m sponsorship money (Mirror: Feb 21, 2022)?

The criminal gangs have won in the Channel so we may as well have a wide-ranging amnesty as the Home Office will never resolve its huge backlog of cases. Then we need a military solution that destroys the traffickers’ business model. Australia has done it. So should we.

I understand why so many want to come here, e.g. freedom of worship, equal marriage. But if we can’t control our borders, we’ll cease to be a nation state.

Martin Cutts

Whaley Bridge

