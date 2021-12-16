We know the Omicron variant is extremely infectious but we don’t yet know what effect it will have on hospitalisations and deaths. For now, it makes sense to apply the precautionary principle - step up measures which will help while doing no harm.

Working from home and increased use of face coverings are the easiest, most obvious examples. Indeed, mask-wearing in Buxton has been rapidly re-adopted since the Government recommended it last week.

The public is thirsty for sensible leadership on this issue. As shadow health secretary Wes Streeting says, we have to strike a balance between reducing social contact while safeguarding the precious interactions that will let us enjoy Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader urges that we remain sensible over the festive season in light of the new Omicron variant.

The MPs opposing their own government’s plan are a small but noisy minority chuntering about personal freedom.

However, this same minority last week voted to criminalise our democratic right to protest and strip people of British citizenship without notice.

Their concern for anyone’s personal freedom other than their own can clearly be taken with a hefty pinch of salt. For the moment, individual inclination has to be weighed against public health benefit.

Let’s be sensible. Get your booster, stay safe and enjoy Christmas!

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.