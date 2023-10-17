Letter: Tackling the cost-of-living crisis clearly has some way to go over here

The news that global gas prices rose by 44 per cent last week shows that the cost-of-living crisis still has a way to go here in the UK.

These global market prices will feed into household gas and electricity prices for all of us in the future.

Ofgem will introduce a new energy price cap in January and it’s likely that we will all be paying more here this winter.At the same time each of us will be funding a rise in the profits of the energy companies, whilst the government will sit on their hands and do nothing to help us.It’s no wonder that the French, Danish and Swedish governments invest so heavy in energy companies EDF, Vattenhall and Orsted to operate in the UK because we are all helping to pay for better public services in each of these countries.

It's time we became much more self-sufficient in supplying our own energy needs and less exposed to the fluctuating global energy market that is making some people very wealthy.

If we generated more electricity from renewable sources, it would reduce our bills, lowering inflation and help to combat climate change.Thankfully at the next General Election we will all be able to vote to make this change happen and lower our bills.

Paul Beers

Buxton

