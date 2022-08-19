Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the sulking ex-leader parties, goes on holiday and refuses to take any action to mitigate the effects of the impending cost of living crisis.When we are eventually given our 14 hours, I doubt it will take longer than a few seconds to decide which party takes the government of this country seriously.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

'When we are eventually given our 14 hours, I doubt it will take longer than a few seconds to decide', writes reader Andrew Parker.

