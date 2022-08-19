Letter: Surely they don't need six weeks to vote for new PM
Perhaps someone could explain why, during a General Election, an electorate of almost 48 million are allowed 14 hours in which to cast their vote, whilst, during a Conservative Party leadership election, less than 200,000 of them have to have a whole six weeks.
Meanwhile, the sulking ex-leader parties, goes on holiday and refuses to take any action to mitigate the effects of the impending cost of living crisis.When we are eventually given our 14 hours, I doubt it will take longer than a few seconds to decide which party takes the government of this country seriously.
Andrew Parker
Buxton
