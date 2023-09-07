Letter: Surely there are better things to spend money on
With all the regular complaints in the news currently about our train services, I wonder how much it has cost to correct and record the announcements and names in local services, that we have read about recently.
I’d rather the money had gone on making the services better, arriving on time and safe, than the wasted money on how to say it right for them ‘up north’.
John Moore
By email
