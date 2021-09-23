Letter: Support from the public was much appreciated

Thanks to businesses who donated towards the barbecue and for all those who baked and donated items and made the fair happen. £1160.90 was raised for Team Peter/Solving Kids' Cancer.

Everyone was generous and it was lovely to welcome friends old and new to the church.

Unsold items have been given to local community groups or charity shops.

A letter of thanks from Brierley Green Church, Buxworth, after a fair raised £1160.90 for Team Peter/Solving Kids' Cancer.

Rob Cross

For Brierley Green Church

