Letter: Sunak and Truss need to start addressing the big issues properly

Forecasts are suggesting that the price cap on energy bills could reach £4,400 in January.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss should be honest and say that most of us will have to accept a fall in our living standards over the next year but that the government has a duty to protect those with limited incomes from the worst effects of the rapidly rising prices of food and energy which affect them disproportionately.Many will be unable to keep themselves adequately warm and fed leading to health problems, both physical and mental and they will already be very anxious as to how they will cope.

Ms Truss has so far ruled out anything other than tax cuts. Mr Sunak’s response sounds a little better (he is pledging direct help for those struggling) but is short on specifics.Tax cuts always benefit the better-off and do little to help the most vulnerable. Implementation of any plan Sunak may currently be considering will take time, direct payments are unlikely to reach households until December.

It is inconceivable that the two contenders do not understand the seriousness of the situation.Their failure to address the issue properly is disgraceful.

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

