I think it is something that marks out this area as unique and is an excellent day for bringing together the community

What is a shame is how little I was taught as a child about its origins, assumed to date back to Roman and Celtic times.

I think it would be far better to reflect these roots, or more secular views.

A letter this week about Buxton's Well Dressing event.

In recent years, we’ve seen a shift away from the Christian images that appeared on wells in my youth - and for that I’m grateful.

However, I do think the blessing of the wells by members of the Christian church is outmoded and should be replaced with something more secular.

Alice (full name supplied)

Buxton

