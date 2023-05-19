To my surprise, the mother told her youngster to pick it up and put it in the bin. As she did so, her mum praised and applauded her. So the little girl proceeded to pick up the rest of the litter lying around, and her mum duly praised her again. Well done to that young lady and her daughter.

If every parent acted this way, we wouldn’t live in a country that sometimes resembles a landfill site!

Ted Fowler

A reader was impressed at the actions of a mother and her daughter.

By email

