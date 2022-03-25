Both my father and mother were cared for there during their last months of life.

My experience was extremely good. I say this in the context of being both a daughter and a retired community-based Tissue Viability Nurse Specialist, working at the interface of the primary, secondary and tertiary care settings.

My experience of Haddon Hall was one of totally first class care – demonstrated in numerous ways but in particular the fact that, when my mother died, although being classed as very high risk, she had no pressure area damage. Her skin was in excellent condition and it was obvious she’d been very well cared for.

A letter this week praises Haddon Hall Care Home on London Road.

This care went beyond my mother, extending to her immediate family who also received wonderful care.

Haddon Hall made a difficult time much easier and helped leave us with comforting memories of a loved one who was truly cared for to the end.

Ann Moody BSc (Hons) Dip He

Retired registered nurse

