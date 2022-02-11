Media attention linked the act with anger surrounding ‘partygate’, though his having said nothing publicly on the matter rendered the "lies" sprayed across the windows an unfair and misdirected accusation on this occasion.

I'm pleased to report that something positive has come out of the ugly incident.

My photograph of the damage was taken up by the Guardian, Metro, Express, Telegraph and even Sky News, the majority of whom have been forthcoming in paying for its usage.

Photos used by the media of Robert Largan's vandalised office have generated £750 for a food bank.

Whaley Bridge Food Bank is now the recipient of £750, which will boost their efforts in assisting locals struggling with food poverty and the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

Jim Medway

Furness Vale

