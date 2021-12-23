It reminded me of the horror film 99 Bathrooms. Your picture of Rebecca Blunden’s bath full of sewage made me gag!

Thank you for bringing this to our attention, for sticking up for us ‘little’ people! How dare Rebecca’s landlord Great Places try to force her to return to her flat at Chatsworth Lodge when it is ‘filthy, stained and without any flooring” (I quote Robert Largan MP).

I am glad Simon Robinson, director of neighbourhoods at Great Places, intends to resolve this immediately. I am relieved too he has organised alternative accommodation, emergency food, clothing and necessary support.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Thank you for bringing this to our attention, for sticking up for us ‘little’ people!,' writes reader Felicity Dobson.

Felicity Dobson, Burbage

To see the original story click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.