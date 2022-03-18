It will be such an amazing opportunity to enjoy the route without the noise, pollution and danger of motor traffic.

I appreciate the landslip comes with safety concerns, but if these can be accommodated, why needlessly exclude everyone from the route?

Enjoying our glorious countryside is an important part of life in the Peak District. We should encourage that, not restrict it.

A reader took advantage of the peace and quiet at Snake Pass whilst the road has been closed.

There is another consideration. Long Hill also needs a land slip to be repaired and, if it has to be shut completely, this will cause considerable inconvenience to people going in and out of Buxton. If a compromise solution can be safely found for Snake Pass maybe something similar can be done for Long Hill?

Let's hope the rest of DCC listens to Damien, Ruth and Anne.

Penny Took

By email

