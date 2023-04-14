It has reminded me to email my next of kin with proof of purchase for my green burial plot at Thornsett Cemetery in New Mills.

Alongside the more formal setting with rows of headstones, there is a wooded area where my physical remains will reside.

Unfortunately, High Peak Borough Council is no longer accepting pre-death bookings, but readers might find this website helpful at www.highpeak.gov.uk/cemeteries.

I personally feel happier knowing my fees are going to the upkeep of community-owned land.

Your article also stated that simple funerals could be more thrifty when needed.

I would like to point out that this may be a very positive choice, not one made on the basis of cost.

Sue Rodrigues

New Mills

