The markets clearly don’t: the pound tanked to a 37-year low in response to Kwasi Kwarteng’s budget that wasn’t.

There is not even an attempt to hide the fact that it is the rich who will benefit hugely from the tax cuts bonanza.

While someone earning £20,000 a year will gain £167, someone on £1 million gets £55,000. This also means it is the higher earners in London and the South East who will do best. So much for ‘levelling up’.

A letter this week about the country levelling up.

The theory of ‘Trickle Down Economics’ is widely discredited.

An IMF report from 2015 describes how it is the expenditures of middle-to-low-income sectors that are the drivers of the economy, and concludes that “increasing the income share of the poor and the middle class actually increases growth while a rising income share of the top 20 per cent results in lower growth – that is, when the rich get richer, benefits do not trickle down.”

And how is the great tax giveaway and last week’s energy price measures to be funded? By unprecedented levels of government borrowing at ever higher rates that will further damage public services and will have to be repaid by all of us for years to come.

Imagine the outcry from the right-wing press if it was a Labour government borrowing on this scale.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

