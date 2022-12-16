News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Sir Cliff is in his element at this time of year

Like him or not, this is Sir Cliff Richard’s seasonal time.

By Robert Booth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The rest of the year he remains stoic. Then at Christmas he slips out of the shadows and entertains us all. What a great servant to the nation. You cannot beat this wonderful and popular entertainer.

Robert Booth

By email

A reader loves to listen to Sir Cliff Richard at Christmas time.
