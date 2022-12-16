Letter: Sir Cliff is in his element at this time of year
Like him or not, this is Sir Cliff Richard’s seasonal time.
The rest of the year he remains stoic. Then at Christmas he slips out of the shadows and entertains us all. What a great servant to the nation. You cannot beat this wonderful and popular entertainer.
Robert Booth
Advertisement
By email
For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Advertisement
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Advertisement
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you