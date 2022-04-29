Letter: Sick of hearing about Partygate

I am fed up of reading about Partygate all the time.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 29th April 2022, 9:40 pm

There is more going on in the world today, so I say let’s leave it alone and think instead of the problem of Putin.

PH Siddall

By email

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

A reader has had enough of hearing about Partygate.

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

PartygateBuxton Advertiser