We enjoyed walking around the food and craft stalls, playing games, and appreciating the music and artwork offered by very talented students.

This was an excellent PR exercise after lockdown and we hope it is repeated.

It was lovely to meet so many hardworking members of staff and students, who had given up their time to prepare for this event and their Sunday to attend it.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader praises Buxton Community School for the BCS Fest that was put on recently.

Particular thanks to the members of the BCS PTA who organised the event.

(Name supplied)

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.