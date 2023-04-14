Because of you, we have been able to keep the branch open for our volunteers to take calls and respond to online chats.

Because of you, we have been able to be there when people needed us most.

The last 12 months have been a busy time.

A big thank you from the Buxton and High Peak branch of the Samaritans.

We managed to train another 12 much-needed volunteers at a time when the country is emerging from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The call for Samaritan support has never been greater.

Every ten seconds, a Samaritan somewhere in the United Kingdom will be taking a call in one of the 200 branches across UK.

More than a million hours a year are spent responding to calls for help and seven-out-of-ten callers tell us of the positive impact of our support.

But without the support of our donors, we would not be here either, particularly in Buxton and High Peak which is proud on behalf of our community to be completely self-funded.

We are looking forward to welcoming more volunteers to the branch.

I would like to thank you all again for the support that ensures our volunteers can give their best.

If you would like to know more about what Samaritans do or how to get involved with our work as an organisation, then please feel welcome to get in touch with Anne Roberts via [email protected] or alternatively you can visit the Samaritans website by going to www.samaritans.org.

Gilbert Wieringa

Treasurer, Buxton and High Peak branch, Samaritans

