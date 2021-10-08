Letter: Risk of Covid debt crisis for years to come

These cuts risk a long Covid debt crisis as 11 million have built up £25 billion in arrears and debt since March 2020.

In High Peak, 5,899 people who receive Universal Credit will be affected. This includes 2,636 who are also currently in work.

Problem debt disproportionately affects the most vulnerable and is higher amongst low-income households, women, lone parents, communities of colour, disabled people and renters.

"A ‘long covid debt hangover’ threatens to weigh down our community for years", says one reader.

A ‘long covid debt hangover’ threatens to weigh down our community for years, worsening inequalities and making a genuine economic recovery impossible.

As well as stopping the proposed £20 cut to Universal Credit, the Government seriously needs to tackle problem debt, introducing grants and making it easier for those in problem debt to write it down in a fair way.

John de Carteret

Bamford

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.