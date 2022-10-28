I appreciate he had an illness which curtailed his duties for a period, but, like many others in his area of serving and attending his parishioners, he was always working very hard within the church.

Leaving the CofE is something else however. Since a very young age, Rev John has been heavily involved with learning and administration, something I feel is very missed today within the church.

He was particularly kind to me on occasions, helping out on several occasions with a visit to those who required it, but mostly never getting involved in those ridiculous policies from the Government which should stay with the politicians and not involve the church.

A tribute to a retiring reverend

I wish him well in his retirement, still a young man at 66. He still has a lot to offer the people with business to the church.

Robin Baldry

High Peak

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement