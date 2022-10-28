Letter: Rev John will be sadly missed
It is with great sadness that Rev John Hudgton is leaving the Church of England as he is retiring from the Ministry.
I appreciate he had an illness which curtailed his duties for a period, but, like many others in his area of serving and attending his parishioners, he was always working very hard within the church.
Leaving the CofE is something else however. Since a very young age, Rev John has been heavily involved with learning and administration, something I feel is very missed today within the church.
He was particularly kind to me on occasions, helping out on several occasions with a visit to those who required it, but mostly never getting involved in those ridiculous policies from the Government which should stay with the politicians and not involve the church.
I wish him well in his retirement, still a young man at 66. He still has a lot to offer the people with business to the church.
Robin Baldry
High Peak
