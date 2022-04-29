I was actually frightened. It sounded like artillery fire, or a catastrophic accident. And where was my cat?

To my dismay, I saw a big flock of birds fly off in terror from the colony of about ten nests in the tops of some nearby sycamore trees.

The birds have not returned. It seems that those nests and their eggs have been abandoned.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader feels that fireworks should only be allowed on Bonfire Night and New Year.

Surely fireworks should be restricted to Nov 5 and New Year. Then people know to keep their pets indoors, and there are no nesting birds.

E. Fox

Hayfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.