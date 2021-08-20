Letter: Refugees who enter our country have other options

He complains that 'real' refugees are being prevented from entering our country.

This is what I think:

They are currently arriving in thousands per month, taxied by the French Navy and our RNLI. ​​Priti Patel's proposals are toothless, in other words meaningless.

A reader voices his opinion of immigrants coming into this country.

According to the protocol agreed by Europe' s nations, refugees are to stop in the first 'safe country' they come to.

To get here from Africa, Asia, the Middle East - even trouble-spots in south east Europe - any refugee has physically to traverse the countries on Europe’s Mediterranean shore, France, Germany, the Low Countries: all universally acknowledged as safe countries. So they are dishonest in their very attempt to come to the UK.

Of the nearly eight billion people now in this world, a majority live in lands where life is miserable for them compared with our freedoms and standard of living.

If they come here in big enough numbers, they will inflict the same fate on the United Kingdom.

Peter Scott

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.