Letter: Refugee crisis will put a strain on the poor

The relatively small figures she quotes (people actually going through the asylum system) are dwarfed by the vast numbers of foreigners who have come here since 1997 - 12million; and the huge numbers landing illegally on our southern beaches each weekend (more than 800 on the Sunday before last).

I feel our forebears, strongly influenced by Christianity, made our country one of the minority of lands in the world actually worth living in.

In my opinion, the refugees’ forebears did no such thing for their countries.

A reader writes with regard to the situation in Afghanistan and its effect on the UK.

Sentimentality is a very attractive vice, especially to persons willing to make free with the resources of others but it always has an underside.

Each ‘refugee’, each economic migrant, puts further pressure on our overstretched school, healthcare and social housing system.

Of course if you can afford privately to buy your own dwelling, medical treatment and school places for your youngsters, you won’t (in the short term) hurt.

But it is very hard on the members of the community who are on short commons and absolutely need those socially provided amenities.

Being charitable with poor people’s means seems to me to be a nasty self-indulgence.

Peter Scott

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.