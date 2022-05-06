Since 2015, no fewer than 217 police stations have been closed.

In the 2019 election, Boris Johnson vowed to recruit 20,000 extra police to replace the 25,000 whose services were dispensed with by the Cameron-Osborne regime. So far, 11,000 have been recruited but of course recruitment takes time.

The right candidates need to be selected and then trained. When, if ever, the figure of 20,000 will be reached remains unclear.

"Police numbers need to be substantially increased beyond Boris Johnson’s target", says a reader.

With crime increasing and city centres a ‘no-go area’ at night, police numbers need to be substantially increased beyond Boris’s target.

I recently spent an unpleasant hour in Sheffield on a Saturday evening between trains. Drunken revellers spilled out of pubs and staggered noisily and menacingly along the streets. There was not a police presence anywhere.

Too late the Tories, traditionally the party of law and order, have realised how catastrophic the cuts were in 2010.

Thank you Cameron and Osborne.

Nicholas Bostin

Chapel-en-le-Frith

