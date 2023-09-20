News you can trust since 1852
Letter: Railway upgrade is a good example of what can be achieved by sustained and combined action

Robert Largan has a cheek to suggest in the lead front page article and photograph in his High Peak Reporter publication that he “has played a major role in the Hope Valley railway line upgrade.
By Phil Rogers
Published 21st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST
Far from his “campaign has paid off” statement, lobbying for this project has been ongoing for 20 years.It has been led by community-based groups – particularly the Hope Valley Rail Users’ Group – and has been taken forward on a cross political party basis.There were three public consultations before 2016, when a public enquiry was held, and prior to 2018 the MPs for Sheffield Hallam – one of whom was Nick Clegg – were asking parliamentary questions on the proposals.

After a Transport and Works Act Order was finally obtained in 2018, concerted lobbying by local groups, commercial interests and politicians of all political stripes helped to ensure that in October 2019 tender requests were sent out to appoint contractors for the works.Robert Largan MP was not elected until December 2019.

Far from being a one-man crusade, the railway upgrade is a good example of what can be achieved by sustained combined action between politicians, local communities and commercial interests and should be applauded as such.

Most Popular
Phil Rogers

Secretary, Edale Station Friends

