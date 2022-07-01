Nobody wants a strike but these ordinary working people have run out of other options.

After two years of no pay rise at all, this year rail staff were asked to accept – among other things - no pay rise plus 2,500 redundancies and significant changes to their terms and conditions; changes such as an increase from 28 weeks of nights in a year to 39 weeks; an increase from 32 weekends worked every year to 39 weekends.

The railway companies also want to fire and re-hire workers with a new job title but on £9,000 a year less.

A reader says we need to give all the support we can for striking rail workers.

It’s not just about pay. It’s about protecting the rights and the quality of life of ordinary people.

These workers deserve our support.

A Girolami

Buxton

