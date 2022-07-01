Nobody wants a strike but these ordinary working people have run out of other options.
After two years of no pay rise at all, this year rail staff were asked to accept – among other things - no pay rise plus 2,500 redundancies and significant changes to their terms and conditions; changes such as an increase from 28 weeks of nights in a year to 39 weeks; an increase from 32 weekends worked every year to 39 weekends.
The railway companies also want to fire and re-hire workers with a new job title but on £9,000 a year less.
It’s not just about pay. It’s about protecting the rights and the quality of life of ordinary people.
These workers deserve our support.
A Girolami
Buxton
