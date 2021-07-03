Letter: Putting the facts straight on face masks
The letter from Brenda Stafford, published in last week’s Advertiser, about face masks is factually incorrect.
The Government advises staff to remind people to wear face coverings. This advice can be found at www.gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own#face-coverings-at-work.
The story about fining people challenging those not wearing face masks has been fact checked and found to be false – https://fullfact.org/online/equality-act-face-mask-discrimination/
Brenda states that we should check our facts, so I have done this.
Carina Humberstone
By email
Message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you