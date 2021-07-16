Letter: Put your best foot forward on ramblers' walks in our area

Following the restrictions on group walking due to Covid regulations, we are getting going again with our walks programme on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Our area covers all of the High Peak. Walking here can be challenging and, over the past year or so, we have encountered and helped many people who, for example, having got onto the Kinder plateau, and are then unsure of how to get back to their start point.

Our walks are listed on the ramblers website. See https://www.newmillsramblers.co.uk/ for more information.

New Mills and District Ramblers are inviting new members to join them.

David Jones

Chairman, New Mills & District Ramblers

