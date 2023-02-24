Letter: Public will be the ones paying for the new front door
The House of Lords is about to pass a £7 million bill for the upgrade of their front door, yet has rejected a bill preventing slow walking street demonstrations by such groups as Just Stop Oil.
Guess who is inconvenienced by the latter and who picks up the bill for the former? Us!
Jeremy Biggin
By email
