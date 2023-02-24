News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: Public will be the ones paying for the new front door

The House of Lords is about to pass a £7 million bill for the upgrade of their front door, yet has rejected a bill preventing slow walking street demonstrations by such groups as Just Stop Oil.

By Jeremy Biggin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Guess who is inconvenienced by the latter and who picks up the bill for the former? Us!

Jeremy Biggin

By email

A letter this week regarding who will be footing the bill for the new door at the House of Lords
Most Popular

For another Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

House of LordsJust Stop OilBuxton Advertiser