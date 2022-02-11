I would like to point out that many people find it uncomfortable entering a pub on their own or going into a pub at all!

My son attended his latest surgery on my behalf. He was approached by one of the 'regulars’ who hassled him and repeatedly asked him what business he had in the pub.

My son ignored him, then dismissed him. Some people would find this behaviour intimidating and could prevent them accessing their MP.

The pub is not a suitable environment for MP surgeries, says a reader this week.

Christine Hallam

Buxton

