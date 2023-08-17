Letter: Protests revealed a lack of empathy in town for the plight of refugees

It is very alarming to see groups taking advantage of local concerns about the proposal to allow High Peak Halls to become an asylum dispersal centre, stirring up hatred and fear of refugees.

Serious lack of empathy

It is very alarming to see groups taking advantage of local concerns about the proposal to allow High Peak Halls to become an asylum dispersal centre, stirring up hatred and fear of refugees.

Whilst concerns about lack of local resources, such as adequate health care, are understandable, the mood in Buxton has been poisoned and there is a lack of empathy for the plight of refugees.

'Try putting yourself in the shoes of people who – in the absence of any safe routes – are willing to risk a horrible watery death to find safety and a future in our country'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week, our Government put people onto the Bibby Stockholm barge and then were forced to move them off again as the water system was infected with legionella.The barge has also been assessed as a potential death trap by the Fire Brigades Union.

And the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has been condemned by, among others, Amnesty International, and the Red Cross, as well as being declared unlawful by the Court of Appeal.

We only take in one per cent of the world’s refugees. Both France and Germany grant asylum to many more than we do.

Our asylum system is so understaffed and badly run that many people wait several years to have their claims heard. During that period they are forbidden to work. That is why we have so many people living in hotels, barracks and dispersal centres.

Advertisement

And all this accommodation is paid for out of our overseas aid budget, so it is some of the world’s poorest people going without to fund SERCO’s contracts, not people in the UK.

Advertisement

The Government is trying to deflect attention from its shortcomings by telling us that our greatest problem is desperate people who try to reach our shores on small boats.

Don’t believe them. And try putting yourself in the shoes of people who – in the absence of any safe routes – are willing to risk a horrible watery death to find safety and a future in our country.

High Peak Stand Up To Racism