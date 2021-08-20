Letter: Progress is essential to tackle climate change catastrophe

This came after Boris Johnson’s quip about Margaret Thatcher “being green” when she closed the coal mines.

It’s clear this week that the answer to this question is a resounding ‘no’.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, endorsed by 195 governments (including ours), states we must act this decade to avoid catastrophic climate change.

A reader is frustrated that nothing is being done about climate change.

In the same week this was published, press stories emerged of the UK Government’s inaction.

The Treasury is refusing to fund the actions required to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero by 2050.

I believe Conservative MPs, in so-called ‘red wall seats’, are more concerned about their electoral prospects than combatting climate change. The Government has also postponed the release of three important strategy documents that set out how to reduce emissions.

Here in Derbyshire, it does not get any better. The county council has refused to declare a climate emergency.

Its policy to reach net zero omits those emissions too difficult to deal with, hiding them in an appendix, hoping people will not notice.

Tackling climate change requires a co-ordinated response from central and local government.

The UK should be a world leader in tackling global warming. It can demonstrate this in November, at COP26 in Glasgow.

If we all want to see our country take the lead, we need to tell our county councillors and MP that we can’t delay acting and real progress must be made now.

Paul Beers

Buxton

