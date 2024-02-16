Letter: Prime Minister's television bet was both distasteful and unwise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bet was on whether flights carrying asylum seekers would take off for Rwanda before the General Election.

Of course, that is not the largest bet that Mr Sunak is making.He has paid £240 million to the Rwandan government to prepare to accept asylum seekers who arrive in the UK.His gamble is that the Rwanda scheme would provide sufficient deterrent to stop people who are already prepared to risk their lives by crossing the busiest shipping lane in the world in plastic boats.

Only a few hundreds of arrivals are expected to be sent on the flights so that those arriving in the UK by boat face a grotesque Rwanda-roulette process.There can be no certainty that the Rwanda scheme deterrent would get Mr Sunak any further in meeting his pledge to Stop the Boats and he has no other plan.

Mr Sunak’s television bet was distasteful and unwise.His real-life Rwanda bet is far more serious, very costly and has no certainty of success.

Martin Willey

Derbyshire

