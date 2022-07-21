Letter: Prime Minister's decisions on the big issues were simply flawed

Is that why Britain has the highest per capita death rate from Covid of ANY country in the world?

And he managed to “break the Brexit deadlock”. Is that why Northern Ireland currently has no government and the UK is contemplating reneging on an international agreement that Boris Johnson, himself, signed?

Tony Parsons

A letter writer this week is not a fan of decisions made by the outgoing Prime Minister

Buxton

