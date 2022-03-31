A reader is unhappy that a relative couldn't get an appointment at their local medical centre.

Having said that, I feel the service that Elmwood Medical Centre are giving currently falls well below the standards the NHS provides.

The centre is currently operating a Covid-induced telephone consultation process that, quite simply, does not work.

A very close relative of mine recently received a text message saying she needed to make an appointment with a doctor as soon as she could, to discuss details of a scan and X-ray that she’d recently had.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She rang from 8am every morning last week (this is the process) and by the time that she’d got through there were no appointments available.

My relative explained she was responding to a text message but the operator said that all she could do was to ring back from 8am the following morning.

Not sure what needs to happen for the management to realise that their appointment process is not fit for purpose, but when my relative enquired what she should do to transfer to another practice, she was told confidently by the receptionist to make sure she checked out any potential surgeries’ process for arranging appointments before jumping ship!

Mike Edwards

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.