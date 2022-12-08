This is a shocking illustration of the dismal record on post-Brexit trade deals, that have utterly failed to deliver the promise of economic benefits.

The vast majority of deals are simply rollovers of the deals we already had as an EU member.

Those actually negotiated by this Government have all proved disastrous. The former Conservative Environment Secretary George Eustice described the Australia deal as "not actually a very good deal for the UK", saying that it gave away "too much".

The deal with Japan has resulted in a net loss of trade, while the deal with the EU itself – our nearest and most important trading partner – has created a huge amount of red tape that is costing the UK billions of pounds in lost trade, lost investment and lost tax revenues.

Meanwhile, our crops rot in the fields with no-one to pick them. A deal with the US - the holy grail - remains as elusive as ever.

So, far from securing lower food prices, as trumpeted by the most prominent Brexiteers, a report from the LSE published last week shows that Brexit alone has added almost £6bn – an average of £210 per household - to Britain’s food bills over a two-year period.

We are all literally paying the price for the Tories’ incompetence, but yet again it is the poorest and most vulnerable that suffer the most.

Jane Barrett

Derbyshire

