I was saddened when I heard that Britannia Hotels have closed the Pontins Holiday Centre at Prestatyn Sands in North Wales.

My daughter, Ellen, and I had a catered break at this park in June.

I booked adapted accommodation, which included a well-equipped adapted kitchen and a wet room. The whole apartment was spotlessly clean.

The holiday park, though, did look a little dated, tired and jaded and in need of some TLC.

The closure of this site will be, I’m sure, a sad loss in terms of employment and revenue for the area.

All the staff we encountered were friendly and welcoming – reception, restaurant, shop, entertainment team, etc.

A short walk from the holiday centre takes you down to the beach and promenade area of Barksby Beach and Central Beach.

On our foray down to this area, we had a surprise encounter. As we approached the seafront, Ellen exclaimed: “Mum there’s a man taking a pig on the beach!” There was too – a large Vietnamese pot-bellied pig. It’s not a sight you see every day!

We walked along the promenade at Central Beach towards Prestatyn, and they were going the same direction, but on the beach. One dog ran up to the pig to get a good sniff – almost as if he couldn’t believe what he was seeing either!

The pig was very well behaved, walking alongside its companion. Better behaved than some of the dogs on the beach!

I was hoping to holiday at Prestatyn Sands next year, but this seems unlikely now.

Jane Smith