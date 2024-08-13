Letter: Politicians seem out of touch with the concerns of the general population

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a depressing report in the Derbyshire Times regarding the new Labour Government-backed plans to construct huge housing developments in the beautiful countryside around Chesterfield.

The new housing developments will go ahead despite little investment in the town's ancient road infrastructure, the NHS, schools, doctors etc.

I wonder if any of our MPs have to wait months/years for a hospital appointment. I also wonder if the demand for new houses is not from within Chesterfield but from neighbouring cities where commuters are attracted to the area due to the proximity of the motorway.

Our politicians seem out of touch with the concerns of the general population.

Ian Scott

Derbyshire

