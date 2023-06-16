If I understand it, a person may be tasered if seen as a threat.

There should be no need for investigation as the whole incident is on the police body cam.

I feel for the police in these situations.

A reader defends the police after they used a taser on an 11-year-old boy.

Ian Longley

By email

