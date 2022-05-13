I presume this is a national figure rather than just Derbyshire.

Either way, does he not realise that to provide just one officer, 24 hours a day in each station, requires five persons to cover shifts, rest days, annual leave, training and sickness.

Thus to put one person in each of those stations would take 1,085 officers, sitting there in case someone came in.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader would prefer to see police on the streets rather than sat in an office.

Modern policing is based on officers out on patrol in constant radio contact with HQ, able to proactively respond to incidents they see and be directed by control to those they don't witness.

Whether there are enough police officers actually on the streets is a totally different question, but the answer is certainly not to take another 1,085 off those streets and then have them sit in offices.

George Boyle

Furness Vale

For the original Buxton Advertiser letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.