I stumbled across the snowdrops one February day,

Their heads bowing so gracefully and in the breeze did sway,

They sat amidst a wooded glade and through the branches bare,

Geoffrey Bown sent in this photo to go with his poem about snowdrops.

The sunlight filtered weakly through the frosty morning air.

​A carpet lay before me, I knew not where to tread,

Afraid that I may spoil their beauty, to move filled me with dread,

I could only gaze in wonder and marvel at the sight,

Of these snowdrops in profusion, which gave me such delight.

Geoffrey Bown

Alfreton

