Letter: Poem for Easter time looks back on a March full of events
March comes in like a lion
Wind and rain lash coltsfoot and dandelion
The first of March is St David’s Day
From Cardiff to Colwyn Bay
From Brecon to Caernarvon
The Welsh remember the saint who is their patron
To distinguish friend from foe
Their forebears wore leeks in their hats long ago
In the twenty first century
Daffodils are worn instead in David’s memory
Etta and I went to visit her grandfather
Hundreds of his daffodils were in flower
‘Pick as many as you like,’ he said
Homeward with big bunches we sped
The tenth of March is for gratitude and greetings
Whether you give perfume, chocolate, a bouquet or earrings
My friends bought cards for Mother’s Day
My mother from planet Earth had gone away
We live in a world of conflict and war
Fear not the lion’s roar
The lion will lie down with the lamb
Strategy is often a sham
Every dictator sooner or later
Yields power to an elected ruler
The seventeenth of March is St Patrick’s Day
Remember him when you kneel to pray
To the Emerald Isle he brought Christianity
The three-leaved plant the shamrock recalls the trinity
March goes out like a lamb
It’s time to sow seeds of marigold and marjoram
The thrush with its beak breaks a shell
It eats the snail inside and worms as well
At night when the owl hoots tu-whit tu-whoo
The blackbird rests on eggs greenish blue
We rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus
His love for us all is infinitely precious
Vivienne Brocklehurst
Derbyshire