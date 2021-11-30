Letter: PM’s wasted chances

This is not just a high-minded, hypothetical concern – it matters in real life.

Twice this year, Boris Johnson has had the chance to lead the UK and other countries into meaningful commitments to limit the rise in the world’s temperature which, unchecked, will be so catastrophic for our world and for our children.

Twice, he has wasted his chance.

"I feel this government does not have our best interests at heart", writes one Advertiser reader.

Recently, he used his international platform at COP26, not to inspire other nations to commit to phasing out coal but instead, to talk about Tory corruption and answering questions that nobody had asked him.

His leadership of the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this year was similarly distracted and ineffectual, undermined by his perpetual, unnecessary Brexit wars and his promise-breaking overseas aid cuts.

I feel this government does not have our best interests at heart. Neither does it care about the wider world or our place within it.

At COP26, there were more delegates from fossil fuel companies than from any single country.

Meanwhile, Conservative MPs have received £1.3million in gifts from climate sceptics and fossil fuel interests since the 2019 General Election.

Tory ‘sleaze’ is certainly not just a hypothetical concern. It has led directly to a dangerous emptiness at the heart of our country where a functioning government should be.

It is, above all, profoundly unpatriotic.

A Girolami

Harpur Hill

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.