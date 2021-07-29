Letter: PM’s plans still on hold

Almost two years later, the Queen’s Speech stated that ‘the Government will bring forward proposals in 2021’.

While the Prime Minister has been self-isolating, and had to put away his hi-vis jacket, you would think that he would have had time to Zoom with his colleagues and dust down this plan.

Instead, all we hear, as the doors of Parliament are closed for six weeks, is the deafening rattle of cans being kicked down the road again.

A reader has contacted us about the ongoing state of social care in the country.

It seems, as your correspondents last week point out, that the Government can find time to reorganise and streamline the NHS ready for infiltration by private health companies, but this ‘prepared’ plan that will alleviate pressure on the NHS is beyond them.

Is it perhaps because it will result in unpopular measures to pay for it and does not result in lucrative contracts for private companies?

It would be interesting to hear the views of our MP on the reasons why this oven-ready plan has not yet made it out of the fridge.

Andrew Parker

Buxton

