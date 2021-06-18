Letter: PM's comments on green issues seem hypocritical to me

It was therefore hugely disappointing to see photographs of Boris Johnson arriving in Cornwall for the G7 via private jet.

The photographs were captioned by his words: “I’ll be asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of building back better, fairer and greener.”

If the Prime Minister felt train services from London to Cornwall were inadequate, then he might like to reflect on which party has been directing transport policy since 2010.

A reader writes in asking why Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the G7 summit by private jet.

When it comes to green issues, the already-gaping hole between his words and actions is in danger of becoming a chasm.

Anna Girolami

Harpur Hill

