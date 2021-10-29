Letter: PM’s actions must match his words

Changes in employment patterns have made employees less secure over the last 20 years, as people move more often and seldom build up long service with any one employer.

That leads to greater vulnerability to ‘fire and re-hire’ where employees are dismissed and re-engaged on poorer terms.

A recent TUC survey found that nine per cent of employees had been fired and re-hired since March 2020.

A reader says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should stick by his words when it comes to 'levelling up'.

The list of employers alleged to have used the device includes British Airways, British Gas, Tesco, Clarks shoes and Weetabix. This does nothing to enhance the life prospects of the poorer members of our society.

The PM has previously condemned the practice, but when the opportunity came to make it illegal in a Private Members Bill, he sided with employers and ordered Conservative MPs, to vote to prevent the bill proceeding – and that is what they did.

Perhaps our own MP Mr Largan can explain how ‘levelling up’ means allowing employers to reduce the pay and conditions of poorly paid workers?

Andrew Parker

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.