But now Boris Johnson is trying to change the rules so his actions are no longer a resignation matter. This is the same as he did during the Owen Paterson scandal. That ended disastrously for him and yet he seems to have learnt nothing from it.

Yet again, he's trying to make himself his own judge and jury. It's makes a total mockery of any standards that the Government are supposed to adhere to.

Our Prime Minister seems to be someone whose only idea is to keep himself in power. He is rubbishing the values of honesty and decency.

A Lidstone

Buxton

