Letter: Plans just don’t cut it

It’s hard to deny that the country needs more effective strategies to deal with crime. A decade of Tory austerity has imposed draconian cuts to the police, the courts and the Probation Service.

There are unprecedented levels of anti-social behaviour and knife crime, nine out of 10 crimes are unsolved and less than two per cent of reported rape cases result in a charge.

Yet the PM’s plans announced last week – on which the police were not consulted – have been widely dismissed, and described as “weird and gimmicky”.

One reader isn't convinced of Boris Johnson's plans regarding the police.

People on community service orders are to be publicly humiliated by making them wear hi-vis jackets. Increased Stop and Search powers – which discriminate against young black men and are ineffective – are to be made permanent.

Meanwhile the plan to recruit 20,000 more police officers (if achievable) will simply restore numbers to pre-austerity levels. But not for PCSOs, whose numbers were slashed by 40 per cent.

And as with other public sector workers police pay is frozen. Unsurprising that the Police Federation has no confidence in the Home Secretary.

These announcements will do nothing to address the real problems: like so many of this Government’s so-called policy pronouncements, they are “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”.

Jane Barrett

Buxton

